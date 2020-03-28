Spain's Primavera Sound Festival Postponed to August

Frank Carter of Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes performs in concert during Primavera Sound on June 1, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

The signature Barcelona festival pledges to maintain original line up as much as possible.

With the slogan "Primavera in summer for once in a lifetime," Primavera Sound has announced it has postponed the festival until the end of August.

Barcelona’s signature summer kickoff — primavera means spring in Spanish — was to be held June 3-7. It will now take place Aug. 26-30 at its usual venue, the seaside Parc del Forum, according to an announcement posted on the festival’s site and social media accounts on Saturday (March 28). The Primavera Pro music business conference has also been postponed to the same dates.

"We feel obliged and responsible to contribute insofar as we can to the survival of the live music scene, whose role will be key to the return to normality after this absolutely unprecedented situation," the announcement reads. "We will make every effort to ensure that this change, imposed as a result of the current global health crisis, affects the festival’s program as little as possible."

Massive Attack, The Strokes, Lana del Rey, Bad Bunny, the National, Tyler, the Creator and Pavement had previously been announced as festival headliners.

Tickets for the festival that have already been purchased will be honored for the new dates.

"Once the state of alarm decreed by the government of Spain is over as well as its possible extensions we will give you more information as well as reactivate ticket sales," add the organizers.

Last year, Primavera Sound 2019 set an attendance record, attracting 63,000 people in one day.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.