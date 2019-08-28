Speaker Lineup for Cineposium Conference in St. Petersburg Announced

The event will feature top execs from Universal Pictures, HBO and PlayStation.

AFCI's Cineposium conference, which will be held in St. Petersburg on September 13-16, has announced its lineup of speakers, featuring top-level experts.

"This year's 43rd annual Cineposium is on track to be our most global conference to date," AFCI President Jess Conopolia said in a press release.

"It will be a melting pot of top industry executives, content creators and film commission representatives from six continents," he went on to say. "We couldn't be prouder of the extraordinary programming and networking opportunities attendees will experience."

The conference's speakers will include Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions; Iain Smith, producer of Mad Max: Fury Road, Children of Men, Spy Game and The Killing Fields; Jay Rowe, SVP of Production at HBO; Cristen Carr Strubbe, SVP of Physical Production at Universal Pictures responsible for the Jurassic World and Fifty Shades franchises; Ashley Rice, EVP of Physical Production at Legendary Television & Digital Media; Jeanette Volturno, Head of Production at Blumhouse, the company behind iconic horror and drama films including The Purge franchise, Get Out and BlacKkKlansman; and Michel Ruben, producer of Narcos, All About My Mother, Talk to Her and Contracorriente.

Cineposium speakers are expected to address hot-button issues, including the TV content boom, infrastructure development, co-production, evolution of gaming, film tourism and gender equality.

Sessions held in partnership with the European Film Commission Network (EUFCN) and Asian Film Commission Network (AFCNet) will also be centered on production in Europe and Asia.

A joint reception at St Petersburg's historic Catherine Palace will celebrate Cineposium’s first collaboration UNWTO and the expanding global interest in film tourism, such as visiting locations featured in films and TV series.

"The growth of ‘film tourism’ presents exciting new opportunities for AFCI to work with UNWTO and other organizations to expand Cineposium’s global reach and relevance," said Conoplia.