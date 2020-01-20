Mark Wahlberg Recruits Team to Seek Justice in 'Spenser Confidential' Trailer

Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron, Post Malone and Colleen Camp round out the cast of the Peter Berg-directed film.

Mark Wahlberg seeks justice against the men that framed him and sent him to prison in the trailer for Netflix's Spenser Confidential, which debuted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday.

The film follows ex-cop Spenser (Wahlberg), who, after being let out of prison, gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with promising amateur Hawk (Winston Duke). When two of Spenser’s former colleagues are murdered, he recruits Hawk and his ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice.

Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron, Post Malone and Colleen Camp round out the cast of the Peter Berg-directed film.

The trailer opens with Spenser's fellow prisoners telling him that they have "a special message" for the ex-cop. When the men begin to attack Spenser, he defends himself and effortlessly fights off the group.

After Henry picks Spenser up from prison, he takes him to visit Cissy. "Five years ago you got yourself sent to prison," she says. "What was I supposed to do? Wait?" While she originally says that she's moved on, Cissy aggressively reveals that she still loves him.

He next crosses paths with Hawk, who is also living with Henry. Their mentor explains that Spenser and Hawk will be roommates and encourages them to get to know each other.

While visiting a Mexican restaurant, Spenser just barely survives an attack against the employees. After Hawk helps him escape, Spenser explains that he tried to take down a group of police officers, drug cartels and big politicians that were working together when he was a cop. "They framed me," he says.

Spenser recruits Hawk, Cissy and Henry to take down the group that framed him. A montage follows of the group fighting off their enemies and getting into a car accident.

"You've got two grown men running around playing Batman, Robin and Alfred over here," Cissy says while talking to Spenser, Hawk and Henry. Henry responds, "Don't call me Alfred."

Spenser Confidential will be available to stream on Netflix on March 6. Watch the full trailer below.

While visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor explained that the movie is based on one of his favorite childhood shows Spenser: For Hire. "It was actually shot in Boston, so it was really one of the few times I actually saw neighborhoods that I grew up in and that I was familiar with on television," Wahlberg said of the original series.

"It's about a police officer who just cannot stand by and see any kind of injustice," he says. "Something happens with police corruption. He decides he's gonna go after his boss — they were kind of sandbagging this homicide investigation — so he ends up going to prison."

After leaving prison, Wahlberg explains that he character decides to stick around Boston to get justice. "He just can't keep his nose out of other people's business, especially if anybody's been done wrong," he says.

He adds that the film is based on a series of 48 books, so "we're hopefully doing a couple more of them."