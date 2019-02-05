Sean Spicer Appears "Drunk" on BlazeTV's Post-SOTU Coverage

Twitter was quick to pick up on the former White House press secretary's awkward banter with host Eric Bolling.

An apparently drunk Sean Spicer appeared on BlazeTV's post-State of the Union show on Tuesday night.

The former White House press secretary was a guest of host Eric Bolling's post-SOTU coverage from the lobby of Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. In his interview with Bolling, Spicer appeared to be slurring his speech when asked if he was returning to work in the White House.

"[Trump] said "I want you to come back to the White House" and I told him, I said very clearly, "Mr. President I love you, I love this White House, but you're never getting me back," Spicer said.

Spicer then talked about his current plans and how we was "having a fun time" before an awkward exchange with Bolling over his sartorial choices. "I never knew Target had clothes like that," Spicer said as he sampled the fabric of Bolling's suit, before exclaiming "Target!" once more as the former Fox News man tried to ignore him. Finally, Bolling uttered "Armani" and changed the subject.

Live on BlazeTV: After saying he turned down Trump's offer to come back to the White House, a drunk-seeming Sean Spicer comments on Eric Bolling's suit: "I never knew Target had good clothes like that." A super uncomfortable-looking Bolling mutters: "Target? Armani."#SOTU pic.twitter.com/P9SBdkcEJZ — cristina lópez g. (@crislopezg) February 6, 2019

Spicer enthusiastic appearance on BlazeTV was quickly picked up on Twitter, with political pundits making jokes at his expense.

How much more would everyone have enjoyed the White House press briefings if Spicer had been drunk for them? Spicer himself most of all. https://t.co/7BFq9kCfWn — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 6, 2019

Recently, @davidfrum said he never saw anyone as drunk on TV as the Bishop of Southwark when he debated John Cleese & Michael Palin about "Life of Brian" in 1979. Might I suggest that Sean Spicer has outdone that distinguished primate. https://t.co/1YUsVBACMC — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) February 6, 2019

Spicer seems HAMMERED https://t.co/vq2x5CqlBn — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 6, 2019

SNL is going to have so much fun with drunk Sean Spicer #SOTU — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) February 6, 2019

BlazeTV's post-SOTU coverage was also aired on Sinclair TV and other guests included Trump campaign advisor Katrina Pierson.