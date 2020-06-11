'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Among Titles Coming to PlayStation 5

Elsewhere in Sony's "Future of Gaming" presentation, basketball player Zion Williamson introduced a teaser for 'NBA 2K21,' coming in the fall of 2020.

Sony revealed the "Future of Gaming" in a Summer Game Fest livestream on Thursday.

Among the new titles that the publisher teased would be coming to its next-gen PlayStation 5 console is Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is set for a holiday release. "A hero is someone who doesn't give up," a trailer for the game declared.

Basketball player Zion Williamson also introduced a teaser for NBA 2k21, which is coming in the fall.

Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said during the livestream that games on the PlayStation 5 will be "transformative" in how they look and feel. The event, he added, "marks the biggest transition our industry has seen."

Other games announced include an enhanced and expanded version of Grand Theft Auto 7, which will debut on the PS5 in 2021. Also revealed was Ratchet Clank: Riftapart, which Insomniac games creative director Marcus Smith described by saying, "All of our alien worlds are filled with density and life previously unseen."

Capcom showed off Resident Evil Village, while Square Enix teased Project Athia, a female character-driven game designed exclusively for the PS5. "In a world not her own, where resolve will be tested, truths will be questioned and devotions will be doubted, she will rise," the trailer revealed.

Annapurna Interactive teased two new games to arrive in 2021, Stray, which follows a stray cat untangling an ancient mystery, and cosmic adventure title Solar Ash. Worldwide Studios highlighted a new third-person shooter franchise exclusively for the PS5 called Returnal. Herman Hulst, CEO of the studio, said that the console will offer a "paradigm shift" as to what players have come to expect from gaming. And Ember Lab offered a first look at Kena: Bridge of Spirits, a game with themes of personal growth and redemption.

Sony also highlighted several features of its new console and controller, such as 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray, ray tracing, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, USB port, motion sensor, build-in microphone, headset jack and 3D audio.

The event ended with a view of the new console design in crisp black and white. The PlayStation 5 launches in the holiday season of 2020.

View the trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales here.