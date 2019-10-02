Spielberg's 'West Side Story' Wraps, New Photos From Set Shared

"This has been a journey without precedence: a joyful, stunning, moving, endlessly surprising encounter with the story and score of one of the world's greatest musicals," the director says.

It is a wrap for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

Twentieth Century Fox made the announcement via social media Wednesday, sharing some new photos from the set.

Along with the pictures, including one of the entire cast, a note was shared from Spielberg, in which he talked about production on the remake of the 1961 Oscar-winning classic.

"This has been a journey without precedence: a joyful, stunning, moving, endlessly surprising encounter with the story and score of one of the world's greatest musicals," the letter says. "We filmed West Side Story all over New York, Flatbush to Fort Tryon Park. The city lent us its beauty and its energy, and we drew deeply upon its grand multicultural, multifaceted spirit."

Production on the film, in which Ansel Elgort stars as Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria, wrapped last Saturday.

Tony, a onetime member of the Jets, falls in love with Maria, the sister of the Sharks leader, Bernardo, played in the remake by David Alvarez. Their love has deadly consequences.

West Side Story is due in theaters Dec. 18, 2020. ‏