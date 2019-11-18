Tom Holland Serves as Will Smith's Wingman in Latest 'Spies in Disguise' Trailer

Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka round out the voice cast for the Fox animated film.

Will Smith and Tom Holland fight off a number of villains in the latest trailer for Fox's Spies in Disguise.

The animated film follows superspy Lance Sterling (Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Holland) as they team up to save the world, though chaos ensues when Walter turns Lance into a bird.

Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka round out the voice cast. Nick Bruno and Troy Quane co-directed the film, which is based on an original animated short, Pigeon: Impossible, about the world's most awesome spy, Lance Sterling.

The latest trailer opens with Lance declaring, "Let the beat drop." A montage follows of Lance fighting bad guys as he explains that he is "the world's greatest spy."

After Walter turns Lance into a pigeon, the spy angrily says, "You better un-bird me right now." The scientist responds that Lance "technically" turned himself into a bird, which makes the spy even more upset.

"There's a bad guy who needs to be stopped," Lance explains to Walter as clips show the villain in action. "And now I need to try to stop him while being a bird." The scientist responds, "Lucky for you, I'm your wingman."

While Walter wants to help Lance, they both realize that the scientist will need to improve his spy skills after he steals a motorcycle and loses control of it.

An action-packed montage follows that shows Lance facing off against a number of bad guys as both a human and pigeon. Walter also gets in on the action and participates in dangerous stunts, including jumping from one building to the next.

The trailer concludes with Lance, in bird form, attempting to injure a villain. After he fails to hurt the large monster, he says, "I miss my hands."

Spies in Disguise will be in theaters on Dec. 25. Watch the full trailer below.