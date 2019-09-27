Will Smith and Tom Holland Make an Unsuspecting Team in 'Spies in Disguise' Trailer

Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka round out the voice cast for the Fox Animation feature.

Will Smith and Tom Holland bond over their differences in the new trailer for 20th Century Fox's Spies in Disguise.

The animated film follows super spy Lance Sterling (Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Holland) as they team up to save the world.

The Nick Bruno and Troy Quane co-directed film is based on an original animated short, Pigeon: Impossible, and follows Lance Sterling (Smith), the world's most awesome spy.

The trailer introduces Lance as "the legendary spy who's always dressed to impress."

Meanwhile, Walter is introduced as an MIT graduate who works in the tech innovations lab. The eager young scientist pitches a gadget to Lance that he wants to test in the field, though Lance calls one of Walter's ideas "a vile waste of taxpayer dollars."

Walter eventually convinces Lance to try one out, effectively turning the unsuspecting spy into a pigeon. Lance is upset with Walter for the transformation, but the scientist explains that being a bird will make Lance a better spy because "pigeons are everywhere and nobody notices them."

Lance has a hard time to adjusting to life as a pigeon, specifically when Walter throws him off of a roof in an attempt to get him to fly.

The trailer continues with a montage of action sequences that show Lance in action as both the human and pigeon. "We have different skill sets. That's what makes us such a great team," Walter tells Lance at the conclusion of the trailer.

Spies in Disguise will be in theaters on Dec. 25. Watch the full trailer below.