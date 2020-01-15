Spike Jonze's 'Beastie Boys Story' Lands at Apple TV+

The feature doc about the legendary hip-hop group will open exclusively in Imax theaters April 3, before heading to Apple's streaming platform.

Spike Jonze's Beastie Boys Story is headed to Apple TV+.

The Apple streamer has picked up the documentary about the legendary hip-hop group directed by Spike Jonze and featuring Grammy Award-winning bandmembers Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz talking about their music career and 40-year friendship.

A special cut of the feature documentary will open exclusively in select Imax theaters for a limited run from April 3, before the film debuts globally on Apple TV+ on April 24.

Diamond (aka Mike D) and Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock) along with the late Adam Yauch (MCA) formed the hip-hop group, and the surviving band members recall their musical collaboration in the feature doc after earlier penning a memoir.

Jonze also directed the music video for the Beastie Boys' hit single Sabotage. "I owe Beastie Boys a lot. One time, they pulled me out of a burning ship, and another time they helped me cheat on my college exam to get into Florida State. So, it was a real privilege to get to reunite with them and help them tell their story," Jonze said in a statement.

The film is produced for Apple by Fresh Bread and Pulse Films, in association with Polygram Entertainment.

Beastie Boys Story producer credits are shared by Jason Baum, Amanda Adelson and Jonze. The executive producer credits are held by Diamond, Horovitz, Dechen Wangdu-Yauch, John Silva, John Cutcliffe, Peter Smith, Thomas Benski, Dan Bowen, Sam Bridger, Michele Anthony, David Blackman and Ashley Newton.

The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content and CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.