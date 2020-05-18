Spike Lee Debuts First Trailer for Netflix Film 'Da 5 Bloods'

The movie — which stars Chadwick Boseman and Delroy Lindo, among others — follows African-American veterans who return to Vietnam to find the remains of their squad leader and are confronted by the lingering effects of the war.

Spike Lee has released the official trailer for his upcoming Netflix feature Da 5 Bloods.

The movie — which stars Chadwick Boseman and Delroy Lindo, among others — follows African-American veterans who return to Vietnam to find the remains of their squad leader (Boseman) and are confronted by the lingering effects of the war.

The men — Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Isiah Whitlock, Jr. — are also lured by the promise of buried treasure and joined by Lindo's character's concerned son (Jonathan Majors).

The cast also features Melanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Van Veronica Ngo and Jean Reno.

The film is set to hit Netflix on June 12.

Watch the full trailer below.