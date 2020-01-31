Spike Lee to Direct Film of Broadway Show 'David Byrne's American Utopia'

The film is planned for release in 2020.

Participant revealed Friday that Spike Lee is set to direct a filmed version of theatrical concert David Byrne's American Utopia.

The film, which will include live performance from the Broadway show, is planned for release in 2020. Meanwhile, the stage production opened in October 2019 and runs through February 16 at the Hudson Theatre. It features Byrne — from the band Talking Heads — together with a group of musicians performing numbers from Byrne's 2018 solo album American Utopia but also other material from both his Talking Heads and solo catalog.

"Pinch me. This couldn't have worked out better for this project,” musician Byrne said in a statement. “Spike Lee directing and Participant producing — two socially engaged teams, well, three if you count us in the band, coming together in what I feel will be something moving, important, and unlike anything anyone has seen before."

Participant CEO David Linde added, "American Utopia is a true celebration from a great artist and a beautiful reminder to our nation that we are all born barefoot and wearing the same suit. We are incredibly excited to work with Mr. Byrne and the incomparable Spike Lee, along with RadicalMedia, River Road and Warner Music Group in bringing this one-of-a-kind event out of the theater to audiences around the world."

RadicalMedia will produce the project alongside Byrne's Todomundo and Lee's Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks production companies.