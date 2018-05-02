Spike Lee on Kanye West: "I Pray for My Brother"

The 'BlacKkKlansman' director speaks out following the rapper's recent headline-grabbing antics.

Kanye West has been grabbing headlines following his outpouring of support for President Donald Trump, and now legendary director Spike Lee is sending the rapper a message.

When the BlacKkKlansman director was asked for his thoughts on West’s public support of Trump by The Hollywood Reporter, Lee replied: “Well you have to go to [my] Instagram for the response but … I say I pray for my brother. I pray for my brother. I pray for him.”

West has been flooding the Internet with his love for President Trump, posting photos of his Make America Great Again hat signed by Trump and spreading his support through on-camera interviews.

Lee has been sharing this thoughts on West on his Instagram over the past week, and following the rapper’s most recent comments on slavery being “a choice,” on TMZ, Lee took to social media to send another message to West.

“SLAVERY… A CHOICE??? My Brother, OUR Ancestors Did Not Choose To Be Stolen From Mother Africa. OUR Ancestors Did Not Choose To Be Ripped Of Our Religion, Language, Culture,” he wrote. “I Would Not Be Surprised If OUR Ancestors Are Not Pleased With Your Uneducated Comments. P.S. Your Retraction Does Not Undue The Harm You Cause To Our Beloved ANCESTORS. WAKE UP.”