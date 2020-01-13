Spike Lee Named Cannes Film Festival Jury President

Lee succeeds Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu, with the full jury for the main competition to be announced in mid-April.

Spike Lee has been named the head of this year's Cannes Film Festival jury, overseeing the official selection competition at the 73rd edition of the event.

The rest of the jury for the official selection will be announced in mid-April.

Lee succeeds Alejandro G. Iñárritu, whose Jury, in 2019, awarded the Palme d’or to Korean director Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, which has gone on to win acclaim and numerous awards.

The Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 12 to 23, 2020.

More to come...