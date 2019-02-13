Spike Lee on Oscars Moving 4 Awards to Commercials Breaks: "I Hate It"

"Without my cinematography, without my editor, without hair and makeup, there is no movie," says the nominated director, who offered another suggestion: "Get rid of the musical numbers."

Spike Lee has weighed in on the Academy's decision to hand out four significant awards during commercial breaks at this year's Oscars ceremony. The director — who is nominated in three categories for his film BlacKkKlansman — shared his thoughts during a Wednesday interview on the Third Hour of Today.

"I hate it…as a director, without my cinematography, without my editor, without hair and makeup, there is no movie. Film is a collaborative art form and they are just doing them dirty," said Lee, who then offered another suggestion to save time for the telecast: "Get rid of the musical numbers."

As previously reported, the Academy revealed plans to present the awards for best cinematography, film editing, live-action shorts, and makeup and hairstyling during commercial breaks at this year's awards show, set to take place Feb. 24 at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. In the days that have passed, many notable names — including La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz and Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro, among others — expressed their dismay and employed the hashtag #PresentAll24 on social media.

Whether or not he wins, Lee — who, despite his decades-long career full of iconic films, has never been nominated for an Oscar until this year — has plans to go on vacation right after the show. According to the filmmaker, he is going away for two months.

