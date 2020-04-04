Spike Lee, Pedro Almodovar to Contribute Artistic Vision to Academy Museum Exhibits

The three level exhibition opens to the public on Dec. 14.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has revealed that Spike Lee and Pedro Almodovar will be among the artists curating exhibitions when the museum opens in December.

"Highlighting the unique position of this institution as the premier museum of cinema in the world’s moviemaking capital, the Academy Museum has invited celebrated international motion picture artists Spike Lee, Pedro Almodóvar, Hildur Guðnadóttir, and Ben Burtt to serve as collaborators, contributing their own visions to the inaugural exhibitions," said a spokesperson via a press release on Saturday.

Bill Kramer, director of the Academy Museum, further stated, "We will open the Academy Museum with exhibitions and programs that will illuminate the complex and fascinating world of cinema — its art, technology, artists, history, and social impact — through a variety of diverse and engaging voices. We will tell complete stories of moviemaking — celebratory, educational, and sometimes critical and uncomfortable. Global in outlook and grounded in the unparalleled collections and expertise of the Academy, these first exhibitions will establish this museum as incomparable in the world of cinema."

He continued, "We are keenly aware that we’re working towards the opening of the Academy Museum during a time of great challenge. Over the past century, motion pictures have reflected and impacted major historical issues and events. The stories we tell in the Academy Museum are part of those bigger stories, and we are committed to highlighting the social impact of motion pictures. We look forward to brighter days for everyone, everywhere."

Academy CEO Dawn Hudson added, "When our long-held dream comes true, and we open our doors to the world, the Academy’s vast collection will be on display to the general public for the first time. The Academy Museum will be an ongoing showcase for the creativity and ingenuity of today’s greatest moviemakers."

The three level exhibition — described by the Museum as a "dynamic film center" offering "unparalleled experiences and insights into movie making" — opens to the public, eight years after it was first announced, in mid-December.