Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' to Hit Theaters in August, Timed to Charlottesville Anniversary

Jordan Peele is among those producing the drama, which stars John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier and Topher Grace.

Filmmaker Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman will open in U.S. theaters on Aug. 10, 2018, timed to the one-year anniversary of the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Focus Features movie (previously titled Black Klansman) is based on the real-life story of Ron Stallworth — the first black police officer in Colorado Springs, Colorado — who went undercover in 1978 to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.

The officer, played by John David Washington in the film, and his partner (Adam Driver) are able to penetrate the Klan at the highest levels and stop a takeover of the city. During his undercover work, Stallworth also managed to sabotage several cross-burnings and other activities of the notorious hate group.

Laura Harrier and Topher Grace also star in Lee's film.

Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw is among those producing BlacKkKlansman alongside QC Entertainment, Blumhouse, Lee and Shaun Reddick.

Last year on Aug. 12, white nationalists and counter-protestors clashed in Charlottesville over the removal of Confederate monuments. The event turned violent when a man with ties to white-supremacist groups drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors, killing one woman and injuring several others.