Spike Lee's 'Do The Right Thing' Free to Stream on Multiple Platforms as AFI Announces Live Conversation

The 1989 film starring Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Giancarlo Esposito, John Turturro and Joie Lee, will be offered as a free rental through June 29.

In announcing its latest Movie Club selection, the American Film Institute packed in a bit more news. The organization is partnering with Universal Pictures to offer free rentals of Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing and will feature the filmmaker in conversation on Thursday.

The 1989 release Do The Right Thing is the AFI Movie Club selection for today and will be free to stream on Amazon, Apple, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Dish, DirecTV, FandangoNOW, Google, Microsoft, Redbox, Sony, Verizon, Vudu and others from June 22-29. Lee's live conversation is set for June 25 at 5 p.m. PST (8 p.m. EST) on the AFI YouTube channel.

"AFI Movie Club’s global reach has inspired the need for more thoughtful discussions about films that have shaped our culture,” said Bob Gazzale, president and CEO. “Do The Right Thing is a timeless and timely classic, and Spike Lee has forever proven himself the voice for change that we need now more than ever. We would like to thank our partners at Universal for their essential support in educating and inspiring audiences around the world.”

His film was nominated for two Academy Awards including best original screenplay nomination for Lee. It's ranked by AFI as one of the 100 Greatest Films of All Time.