Spin Master Hires Former Universal, Disney Exec for Toy Franchise Development

The toy distributor and co-producer of the upcoming 'PAW Patrol' feature named Heather Oster as vp global franchise development, based in Los Angeles.

Spin Master Entertainment — the entertainment division of the company behind the PAW Patrol toy line that inspired the Nickeldodeon series — has hired Hollywood consumer products veteran Heather Oster as vp global franchise development.

Having partnered with Nickelodeon Movies for an upcoming feature animation of the PAW Patrol franchise, Oster will accelerate Spin Master's franchise strategy, including brand and IP development. That includes the launch of the upcoming CG animated preschool series Mighty Express this fall on Netflix.

"Heather is an experienced and forward-thinking franchise and brand executive with a talent for bringing brands to life through deep audience engagement, compelling storytelling and insightful business analysis,” Spin Master’s executive vp Jennifer Dodge said in a statement.

Oster comes to Spin Master from Universal Pictures, where she served as vp franchise management and consumer insights, which included overseeing DreamWorks' animation portfolio across film and TV. Before that, Oster spent 11 years as global franchise and marketing director at Disney, including for Jerry Bruckheimer Productions, Tim Burton Productions, The Muppets, Toy Story 3, Cars 2 and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Spin Master retains the distribution rights to the Mighty Express toy line, excluding the streaming space. Other brands under the Spin Master roof include Bakugan, Air Hogs, Monster Jam and Abby Hatcher, also adapted as a TV series on Nickelodeon.