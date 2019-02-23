Spirit Awards: 10 Things the Cameras Missed

Moments that didn't make it to air include Glenn Close's spotlight-stealing dog Pippin, the 'Roma' team donning party hats, and lots of A-list mingling.

The 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards were handed out on Saturday afternoon, honoring the year's best indie films inside a beachside tent in Santa Monica, Calif.

With the 34th annual ceremony hosted by Aubrey Plaza, A-listers like Glenn Close, Regina King, Laura Dern, Jon Hamm and Joaquin Phoenix mingled with relative newcomers to the scene, including Eighth Grade's Elsie Fisher and Roma's Yalitza Aparicio,

While If Beale Street Could Talk was the night's big winner, some of the biggest Spirit Awards moments didn't make it on the air. From more moments with Close's scene-stealing dog to the Roma team donning party hats, here are the top moments the cameras missed at the show:

- In a room full of celebrities, it was Close's dog Pippin who really stole the spotlight. Close, who won as best female lead for The Wife, brought her pet to the awards show, walking the red carpet with him and even bringing him up onstage when she accepted her award. And she previewed the moment to The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner.

"My date is Pip, Sir Pippin of Beanfield. I knew that he would make the day even happier than it is," she added.

Safe to say that Glenn Close’s dog Pippin is star of this blue carpet so far. She told me that she’s going to bring him inside to her table and on stage if she wins. #SpiritAwards pic.twitter.com/KB1wOKhzXl — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 23, 2019

- Sorry to Bother You star Lakeith Stanfield also put on a show for the Spirits carpet, dancing down the press line and even stopping to do a cartwheel on his way into the ceremony.

I spoke too soon: Lakeith Stanfield stealing show here on blue carpet. He’s been dancing a lot and just did an amazing cartwheel that I happened to catch right here #SpiritAwards pic.twitter.com/iTLfYdFkHF — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 23, 2019

- Before the show began, there was a brief cocktail hour on the beach, in the shadow of the iconic Santa Monica Pier. As the wine and Moscow Mules flowed, Hamm chatted with director Boots Riley, King stopped for selfies, Phoenix took a smoke break and Can You Ever Forgive Me? director Marielle Heller grabbed a drink with her husband, The Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone.

- Inside the awards show tent, during the lunch portion of the afternoon, Fisher, Bo Burnham and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard chatted and took photos together. Hereditary producers planned with star Alex Wolff what they would say if they won the best first feature category, with Wolff joking, "Thank me, say 'Thank you Alex Wolff.'"

- During Plaza's monologue, she made a joke about Cedric the Entertainer, who was in attendance. Instead of the camera cutting to him for a reaction shot, though, it cut to a confused Stanfield, as the audience reacted with yells and laughter.

- Can You Ever Forgive Me's Richard E. Grant won the first award of the show, taking home best supporting male. After his emotional speech, the cameras cut and he turned to Close, who had presented him with the statue, collapsing a bit into her arms. She walked him offstage by enthusiastically patting his back and arms.

- At the commercial breaks, lots of stars walked around the room to mingle: Fisher chatted with Tessa Thompson, Wolfhard met Minding the Gap director Bing Liu, Daveed Diggs hugged Barry Jenkins and Grant grasped hands with Marisa Tomei, celebrating his win.

Celebs collide at the #SpiritAwards - Finn Wolfhard with Bo Burnham, Jon Hamm with Boots Riley, Elsie Fisher with Tessa Thompson and Ray Romano with Mark Duplass @THR pic.twitter.com/7WinS5rwVY — Kirsten Chuba (@KirstenChuba) February 23, 2019

- Roma won the award for best international film, and when director Alfonso Cuaron went up to accept the award, the cast and producers of the movie put on party hats. Netflix boss Ted Sarandos came over to take a selfie with the group, which included Aparicio and Marina de Tavira. At the commercial break, the table celebrated producer Gabriela Rodriguez's birthday, with her blowing out a candle on a birthday dessert.

The team from “Roma” has been wearing little birthday party hats all day during ceremony and I just found out why... they celebrated Gabriela Rodriguez’s birthday during commercial break. #SpiritAwards pic.twitter.com/Lh7NwC8o1M — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 23, 2019

- RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela performed a bit during the show, pretending to be "Drag Queen Aubrey Plaza." She spoofed some of this year's films, including If Beale Street Could Talk, which had King and director Jenkins dancing and laughing in their seats. After the dance number, she came over and took a photo with the two as they gushed over her act.

- After King's big win for best supporting female and Jenkins' win for best director, their table was the place to be. Well-wishers Close and Fisher came by to congratulate King and take photos, and Jenkins was surrounded by a large crowd that included Boots Riley. They were swarmed again after taking home best feature for Beale Street, which was the last award of the night.