Spirit Awards: Watch the Live Stream

The awards are being handed out Saturday in Santa Monica, with Aubrey Plaza as host.

The 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards are being handed out Saturday in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica.

You can watch the live stream of the ceremony — which honors the year's best in indie films — via Facebook Watch when the televised portion kicks off at 2 p.m. PT on IFC. Cable and satellite subscribers can watch the Spirit Awards on IFC.com, and also on IFC’s mobile app, which is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets.

We the Animals leads this year’s nominations with five nods followed closely by Eighth Grade, First Reformed and You Were Never Really Here, which took four each. The eligibility rules require that movies be produced in the U.S. for less than $20 million.

Aubrey Plaza hosts the 34th edition of the show. Taraji P. Henson, Regina Hall, Armie Hammer, Viggo Mortensen, Amanda Seyfried, Elise Fisher, Glenn Close and Sterling K. Brown, among others, are set to present.

Watch the red carpet live stream here and below.