Spirit Awards 2020: Watch the Live Stream

The awards are being handed out Saturday in Santa Monica, with Aubrey Plaza hosting for the second time.

The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards have arrived as a myriad of A-list stars will spend their Saturday in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica honoring the year's best in indie film.

The Spirt Awards will air live at 2 p.m. PT Saturday on IFC. Cable and satellite subscribers can also view a live stream on IFC.com. Clips and selections of the award ceremony will also be uploaded to Film Independent's YouTube page.

Film studio A24's Uncut Gems and The Lighthouse lead the race with five nominations apiece.

Other nominated features include Terrence Malick's A Hidden Life; Chinonye Chukwu's Clemency, starring Alfre Woodard; Lulu Wang's The Farewell; and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

Shia LaBeouf's meta-fictional Honey Boy and Kirill Mikhanovsky's Give Me Liberty landed four noms each, followed by Clemency, Hustlers, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Luce and The Third Wife with three noms each. Burning Cane, Colewell, Driveways, Diane, The Farewell, Marriage Story, The Mustang, Premature and See You Yesterday each scored two noms. Give Me Liberty is up for best editing, best male lead, best supporting female and the John Cassavetes Award. Marriage Story will also be recognized with the Robert Altman Award, given to a film's director, casting director and ensemble cast.

Aubrey Plaza returns as host for the 35th edition of the show.

Watch the live stream of the show here or below.