Spirit Awards: Aubrey Plaza Takes Jab at Oscars for Lack of Female Director Nominees

The host joked the Spirit Awards is "so much cooler than the Oscars" because they "recognize female directors ... all two of them."

Though the year's best in indie film were honored during the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards Saturday afternoon in Santa Monica, host Aubrey Plaza was quick to celebrate something else: diverse nominees and female directors.

Taking the stage for her opening monologue, the host was quick to explain why the Spirit Awards is "so much cooler than the Oscars" because they "recognize female directors." "All two of them," she said.

"I'm so proud of how diverse this show is. Jenifer Lopez and I are both super hot Puerto Ricans. I mention that because Puerto Rico is kind of like an independent film. It's beautiful, not enough people have seen it and its financing is always falling through," Plaza said as Lopez cringed.

Continuing to address the lack of female directors nominated in other award shows, Plaza said that it's rare to see "sister director duos." "Which is crazy. You'd think this town would love to play two women one salary," Plaza said.

This season, several awards shows — including the Golden Globes and Oscars — have received criticism for their lack of diverse nominees and failing to nominate any female directors. Despite women and minorities making historic strides at last year's Oscars, this year's nominees list was largely noninclusive.

Although Cynthia Erivo nabbed a best actress nomination for Harriet, 19 of the 20 acting nominees were white. Despite winning a Golden Globe, The Farewell's Awkwafina didn't receive a nomination for lead actress. Lopez was snubbed in the supporting actress category for her role in Hustlers, while Just Mercy's Jamie Foxx didn't land an expected nomination in the supporting actor category. Lupita Nyong'o, who previously won a best supporting actress Oscar for 12 Years a Slave, was also snubbed for best actress for her role in Us.

Erivo addressed the lack of diverse acting nominees in her Hollywood Reporter cover story. "It is a moment for celebration, but it also is a real eye-opener. It can't just be me alone. … To be in a room and not being able to see other actors [of color] who are nominated, to not be able to share that with another black actress is saddening. I would love to share this moment with someone else," she said.

Meanwhile on the director front, no women were nominated, including Little Women's Greta Gerwig (Little Women was nominated for best picture and Gerwig did receive a nom for adapted screenplay).

When Insecure star Issa Rae announced the Oscar nominations with John Cho in January, her comment about the lack of female directors nominated — "Congratulations to those men" — immediately went viral.

Time’s Up chief operating officer Rebecca Goldman also weighed in on the fact that the best director race is entirely comprised of men.

"This is why Time's Up exists — to ensure women in entertainment and across industries get the opportunities and recognition they deserve. And we won’t stop fighting until they do," said Goldman.

The Independent Spirit Awards is airing live on IFC from Santa Monica. Plaza is hosting the ceremony for the second year in a row.