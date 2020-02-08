Spirit Awards: Benny and Josh Safdie Win Best Director for 'Uncut Gems'

The brothers delivered their speeches simultaneously onstage in order to not get played off with music.

As the year's best in indie films are honored during Saturday's 2020 Independent Spirit Awards, Benny and Josh Safdie had more of a reason to celebrate after winning the award for best director for Uncut Gems.

The Uncut Gems helmers beat out other nominees including Alma Har'el (Honey Boy), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Julius Onah (Luce) and Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse).

After taking the stage to accept their award, the two brothers comically spoke at the same time, expressing their individual thank-you's without running out of time. Though difficult to comprehend, the two seemingly thanked Sandler and the Uncut Gems team for their work on the film.

"Last time I was on this stage I fell twice," Josh jokingly finished his speech with, whereas Benny told him he loved Josh before the two left the stage.

Uncut Gems dominated the Spirit Awards race after earning five noms. The Safdie brothers' Adam Sandler starrer received noms for best feature along with best director, best editing, best male lead (Sandler) and best screenplay.

Uncut Gems — which marked a big-screen comeback for Sandler — tells the story of a New York jeweler and gambling addict (Sandler) who must track down an expensive gem in order to pay off his debts. Kevin Garnett, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Mike Francesa, Idina Menzel and Eric Bogosian also star.

Less than two weeks after its release on Christmas Day, the indie crime-thriller joined the list of the top-grossing movies with the most F-bombs, a group that also includes Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street. Uncut Gems' count is roughly 500.

The R-rated indie pic opened to $20 million over the holiday weekend (Dec. 25-29), marking the top launch ever for specialty distributor A24.

Despite winning the award for best male lead at the Spirits Award, Sandler failed to earn an Oscar nom. Sandler responded to the Oscar snub on Twitter, congratulating his Waterboy co-star Kathy Bates on her nod and celebrating that he no longer has to wear suits. When accepting his Spirit Award, he also poked fun at the Oscars snub, saying the "handsome good looks" of Oscar winners will "fade in time whereas our independent personalities will shine on forever."

The Independent Spirit Awards aired live on IFC from Santa Monica. Aubrey Plaza is hosting the ceremony for the second year in a row.