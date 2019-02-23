Spirit Awards: Bo Burnham Wins Best First Screenplay, Thanks Star Elsie Fisher

Burnham thanked fans of his film and comedy on stage: "I was told very often that I was a comedian only for 13-year-old girls, and, like, f--- yeah, I am!"

Bo Burnham won his first Film Independent Spirit Award on Saturday for best first screenplay for Eighth Grade.

The movie follows teenager Kayla (Elsie Fisher) as she tackles the last week of eighth grade. The film’s star, Fisher, was nominated for the Golden Globe for best actress.

"She is the entire reason I am up here. Working with [her] is the single greatest creative experience of my life. I'm so lucky you found me," Burnham said of Fisher in his acceptance speech.

In addition to thanking Film Independent and IDC, Burnham thanked his team and his girlfriend, who, as a writer-director, inspired Burnham to write this screenplay.

The comedian also poked fun at how his audiences say they've viewed him in the past. "I was told very often that I was a comedian only for 13-year-old girls, and, like, fuck yeah, I am. I feel really proud of that, and they deserve to be paid attention to and to be taken seriously, so I really appreciate this so much."