Spirit Awards: Glenn Close Accepts Best Actress Award With Help From Her Dog

'The Wife' actress accepted the award for best female lead alongside her show-stealing pup, Pippy.

Glenn Close accepted the award for best female lead for her role in The Wife at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards, alongside her dog, Pippy, who followed her up on stage, on Saturday.

"He's my date," the actress told the audience.

According to an Instagram profile dedicated to Close's pet, Pippy's full name is Sir Pippin of Beanfield.

"Pippy the dog just scored a three picture deal at Amazon," joked host Aubrey Plaza after Close's speech.

Close also won the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for the performance. She also tied with Lady Gaga for the Critics Choice Award last month. She is also up for the award in the same category at the Oscars on Sunday.

The other nominees included Toni Collette (Hereditary), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Regina Hall (Support the Girls), Helena Howard (Madeline's Madeline) and Carey Mulligan (Wildlife).

"I am so honored to be here with all the women in this category," Close said. "No matter what you're wearing, no matter what red carpet you walk on, no matter what people say to you -- and it's all been extremely humbling and gratifying -- the fact that we get together and we tell these stories that makes a difference in the world."

According to Close, it took 14 years to get the film adaptation of Meg Wolitzer's novel of the same name off the ground.

In the film, the actress's daughter, Annie Starke, portrays the younger version of her character. "I am so proud of you and your work is so beautiful," Close praised her.

The 34th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards were televised live from a tent on the beach in Santa Monica.