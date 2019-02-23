Spirit Awards: Host Aubrey Plaza Pokes Fun at Hostless 2019 Oscars

The actress made a playful jab at the Academy during Saturday's independent film awards show.

In her opening monologue, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards host Aubrey Plaza took aim at the Academy and its upcoming host-free Oscars ceremony. The actress on Saturday joked that IFC's first choice to host the Spirit Awards was "no one, but they're already booked for tomorrow."

Last month, Kevin Hart stepped down as Oscars host after the resurfacing of past homophobic tweets and offensive jokes made in previous stand-up acts about the possibility of his son being gay. The Academy gave him an ultimatum — apologize or step down — and he chose the latter. Weeks later, it was announced that this year's Oscars, which air Sunday on ABC, will have no host for the first time in decades.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Plaza — whose film Ingrid Goes West was honored at last year's Spirit Awards — shared her feelings about emceeing the event, while commenting on the Oscars' decision to forgo a host.

"I'm the last host on Earth. I'm it! It's all about me," the star said with a laugh. "I'm going to prove to the world why a host is necessary. What is a host? Watch and you'll find out what everybody is going to be missing."

