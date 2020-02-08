Spirit Awards: Olivia Wilde's 'Booksmart' Wins Best First Feature

Wilde's female-led teen buddy comedy edged out some serious competition.

Booksmart director Olivia Wilde took home her first Spirit Award at Saturday's Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The millennial coming-of-age comedy centers on high school friends Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein), who excel at academics but neglect their social life in their pursuit of achievement, so the pair resolve to cram four years of partying into their last night before graduation. Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow and Will Forte also star.

Booksmart edged out some serious competition to win best first feature; fellow nominees included The Last Black Man in San Francisco, The Climb, Diane, See You Yesterday and The Mustang.

Wilde thanked Film Independent and acknowledged the "incredible, inspiring, formidable group" of films with which Booksmart was nominated. She went on to say that getting the film made was always a challenge, but she was thankful for the people who allowed it to happen.

"First features mean somebody believed in your crazy idea, somebody supported your crazy ambition," Wilde said.

Wilde thanked the cast and Katie Silberman, who produced and co-wrote the film. She finally expressed her overall gratitude for the win.

"I'm so lucky to be here, I'm so happy to have brought Booksmart to life, and we are just so grateful."