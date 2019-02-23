Spirit Awards: 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Star Regina King Wins Best Supporting Female

King represents 'Beale Street' team with Spirits win: "thank you for celebrating us."

Regina King accepted the Film Independent Spirit Award for best supporting female for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk tells the story of a pregnant woman who is trying to prove her husband’s innocence.

King's supporting role in the movie also earned her an Oscar nomination in the same category. This is her first Independent Spirit nomination and win.

She started off her speech by thanking Independent Film and then talking about her recent acting experience. "I have not done a film in almost 10 years and to be here receiving this for such a beautiful piece of art...."

She then made sure to thank all of the people on the Beale Street team, calling out most of the cast and crew, her team for 20 years, friends and family and of course, Barry Jenkins, her "hero."

"I am up here representing us. If Beale Street Could Talk is a beautiful piece of art that I am so lucky to be a part of. Thank you for celebrating us."