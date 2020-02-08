Renée Zellweger Dedicates Spirit Award to Judy Garland: "Cheers to You From the Beach"

The actress took home the award for best female lead for her portrayal of the late icon in 'Judy.'

Renée Zellweger took home her first Spirit Award at Saturday's Film Independent Spirit Awards. Zellweger was honored for her portrayal of the late Judy Garland in the biopic Judy.

In her acceptance speech, Zellweger — who had been nominated for a Spirit Award twice before winning — reflected back on her first time at the awards ceremony, which famously takes place inside of a tent on the beach in Santa Monica.

"I gotta say, what was it, March 25, 1995?" Zellweger said. "I was here with you in the tent…It was my first invitation. And my first Hollywood experience in my mint-green dress that I bought on Melrose. And I set the bar high, and I learned about the importance of independent projects."

The actress went on to thank Film Independent "for the work that you do and support of independent film and visionaries telling human stories that somehow miraculously make it to the screen to invaluable effect." She added, "I'm really grateful to be part of this community and to be back here in the tent and to receive this tonight."

Zellweger concluded her remarks by dedicating her win to Garland, who died at age 47 in 1969. "I know that this is a reflection of the resounding affection for Judy Garland and her legacy," she said. "So, cheers to you from the beach. Ms. Garland, this is for you."

In the best female category, Zellweger beat out competition including Karen Allen (Colewell), Hong Chau (Driveways), Elisabeth Moss (Her Smell), Mary Kay Place (Diane) and Alfre Woodard (Clemency).

Zellweger previously won a Golden Globe for Judy this year, and is nominated for best actress at the Oscars taking place on Sunday.

Actress Aubrey Plaza hosted the 2020 Spirit Awards, televised live on IFC.