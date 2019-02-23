Spirit Awards: Richard E. Grant Gives Tearful Speech for Best Supporting Male Win

The 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' actor recognizes the generation of men with AIDS who inspired his award-winning role.

Richard E. Grant accepted his first-ever Film Independent Spirit Award for best supporting male in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

This accomplished actor, who has spent almost the entirety of his career in independent films, stars alongside Melissa McCarthy in a film about a previously talented journalist who can no longer get published and turns to deception with help from a friend. Grant is nominated for best supporting actor at the Oscars on Sunday and was nominated for both the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award in the same category for this film.

Grant took the stage both "astonished and emotional" at his win. The actor thanked Daniel Day-Lewis for giving him a chance to break into the film 33 years ago when he passed up a role. He also thanked the original pick for this role, Sam Rockwell, who was cast eight years ago, and then Chris O'Dowd, who was subsequently cast when the movie never happened, but never got to play the role.

"I got the third chance," Grant said of his role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Chariots of Fire's Ian Charleson inspired Grant's role. Through tears, he remembered Charleston. "He died of AIDS at the age of 40 in 1990. This movie more than anything is an homage to that generation of men that were wiped out by that disease."