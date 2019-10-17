Justin Tranter, Hayley Kiyoko and More Stars Share Support for LGBTQ Youth on Spirit Day

Notable LGBTQ figures in entertainment sat down with Billboard Pride to share empowering messages celebrating inclusivity and acceptance.

To mark this year's Spirit Day, notable LGBTQ figures in entertainment sat down with Billboard Pride to share empowering messages for queer youth. In a video, posted on Thursday in partnership with GLAAD, songwriter Justin Tranter, pop singer Hayley Kiyoko, RuPaul's Drag Race alums and more stars open up about the significance of standing up to bullies while celebrating inclusivity and acceptance.

According to GLAAD, 71 percent of LGBTQ students report hearing homophobic remarks from teachers and/or school staff because of their gender expression. To show support for LGBTQ youth who might be experiencing harassment because of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity, allies are encouraged to wear purple every third Thursday of October.

"Spirit Day is so important to me because I think about all the time what it would have meant to me if it existed when I was young," says Tranter, who has penned hits for the likes of Britney Spears, Selena Gomez and Gwen Stefani.

Adds drag queen and musician Blair St. Clair: "If I had a day, just one day where I saw everyone was inclusive and they were saying what you are, who you are, we love and support and accept and it's safe; if there was one kid or one teacher wearing a purple shirt on that special day, that to me would probably set aside so many other thoughts of being fearful of who I was. It would've changed my entire life."

"Curious" songstress Kiyoko — known to fans as "Lesbian Jesus" — states that bullies "are lame" and wants all kids to "know that there's nothing wrong with you."