'Spitting Image' to Return as First BritBox U.K. Original

James Corden, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Beyoncé, Harry & Meghan, Bernie Sanders, Prince Andrew, Adele, and Vladimir Putin will all fall "under the show’s legendary gaze."

BritBox U.K. has ordered the return of iconic satirical puppet show Spitting Image as the streaming service’s first original commission.

"With the world getting smaller and more turbulent, the time couldn’t be more appropriate for an iconic British satirical take on global events," the streamer operated by ITV and the BBC said about the show to be produced by Avalon (Last Week Tonight With John Oliver).

It will kick off in the fall, with a second season planned for 2021, with Spitting Image co-creator and executive producer Roger Law set to lead its creative team. "Development of the puppets is already underway with Dominic Cummings, James Corden, Donald Trump, RuPaul, Boris Johnson, Beyoncé, Elon Musk, Harry & Meghan, Bernie Sanders, Prince Andrew, Adele, and Vladimir Putin all falling under the show’s legendary gaze," BritBox U.K. said. "A next generation of satirical writers and voice artists are currently being assembled to drive a new wave of ‘public service satire’. In keeping with the '80s and '90s, some scripts will be written and new puppets made close to delivery to ensure each week’s episode is as topical as possible."

Said Reemah Sakaan, group director ITV SVOD and chief creative & brand officer BritBox: "We cannot wait to bring back Spitting Image. BritBox is the natural home for the sharpest satirical wit and craft in the U.K. industry. The timing couldn’t be better to present a new series on a new service with a uniquely British point of view."

Said Kevin Lygo, BritBox originals creative chief and ITV’s director of TV: "We are thrilled that BritBox can provide the opportunity for British creativity to truly run wild, and we are looking forward to enticing new subscribers with the new series and service.”

Said Law in a statement: "PUBLIC SERVICE SATIRE ANNOUNCEMENT. I've refused to resuscitate Spitting Image for years but when my pension ran out and my palm was crossed with silver what could an old man do? The new Spitting Image will be global through a uniquely British eye, it will be more outrageous, audacious and salacious than the previous incarnation. With scandalous scripts and A-List characters, it will be the people's program!"



He added: "We will take back control from the likes of BoJo, Trump, Harry & Meghan, Elon Musk, and Kim Kardashian. We will be dazzled and amazed by Jurgen Klopp & Beyonce, we will have regular weather updates from our roving reporter Greta Thunberg. The timing is right, the puppets are ready, the people have spoken. And the message for the doomsayers and gloomsters is, this autumn we will get BritBox done!”

Spitting Image ran for a total of 18 seasons between 1984 and 1996, and proved no one was safe from ridicule in puppet form, with such public figures as Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan, Mick Jagger, Mikhail Gorbachev and the Royal Family getting the show treatment.