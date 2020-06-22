'Spongebob Movie' to Bypass Theaters, Heads for Premium VOD and CBS All Access

All prior seasons of 'Spongebob Squarepants' will also launch on CBS All Access as part of the service's ongoing expansion and rebranding.

Paramount and Nickelodeon's The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run is bypassing a theatrical release and will instead debut on premium VOD in early 2021 before soaking up an exclusive spot on CBS All Access.

The film had been set to hit the big screen on Aug. 7, and was among the first batch of Hollywood event pics scheduled to play in reopened theaters. ViacomCBS announced the shift on Monday.

"We are thrilled to have The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, a premiere, first-run movie from one of ViacomCBS' biggest brands, join CBS All Access’ expanding slate of franchise content from across ViacomCBS," said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of ViacomCBS Digital. "This launch will be perfectly timed with our continued expansion and planned rebranding of the service in early 2021, as we welcome SpongeBob and the gang from Bikini Bottom to the service in the biggest way possible."

Spongebob on the Run is the latest Hollywood event pic to shift course amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and flee straight for PVOD.

"I’m incredibly proud of this film, and the phenomenal cast and filmmaking team that made it happen," said Mireille Soria, president of Paramount Animation. "Bringing this movie to life was a true collaboration and labor of love, and I’m thrilled for audiences to enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it."

Sponge on the Run follows SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event. After SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home. As they navigate the delights and dangers on this perilous and hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship.

Directed by Tim Hill, the voice cast includes Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Douglas Lawrence and Reggie Watts.