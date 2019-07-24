Spotify Acquires Music Podcast 'The 500'

The Josh Adam Meyers-hosted show will now be a Spotify Original.

Spotify is bringing music podcast The 500 With Josh Adam Meyers under its umbrella.

The tech company has acquired the nine-month-old Josh Adam Meyers-hosted show and is turning it into a Spotify Studios original.

Comedian/writer/musician Meyers launched The 500 in October with the goal of dissecting all 500 of the albums on Rolling Stone's list of greatest albums of all time. In each episode, he and a special guest meet for an in-depth discussion about the artists and their music. The podcast began with the 500th album on the list, OutKast's Aquemini, and has currently released episodes for every entry up to the list's 463rd album, Echo and the Bunnymen's Heaven Up Here.

The first episode to be released as a Spotify Original will be about R.E.M.'s Document and will be recorded live at the Just for Laughs Festival on July 25 with guest Bobby Lee. Spotify will stream the episode on its service beginning July 31.

A podcast like The 500 ties together Spotify's recent investment in podcasting with its origins as a music streaming service. The show joins a growing slate of Spotify Originals that include Jemele Hill Is Unbothered, Stay Free: The Story of the Clash, in-the-works I'm Gonna Be Kevin Bacon and the upcoming slate from Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Audio.

The 500 will continue to be distributed on all podcast platforms as a Spotify-produced show.