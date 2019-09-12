Spotify Acquires Music Production Marketplace SoundBetter

"As we build out our tools for creators, we want to give them the resources they need to thrive," says Beckwith Kloss, vp product, creator at the audio streaming giant.

Audio streaming giant Spotify Technology said Thursday that it has acquired SoundBetter, a music and audio production and collaboration marketplace.

Financial terms weren't disclosed. Brooklyn-based SoundBetter, founded in 2012, helps "creators worldwide connect and hire top audio professionals." The company says it has "helped tens of thousands of music professionals buy and offer services across the globe" and has a community of more than 180,000 artists registered on its network.

"With tens of thousands of top singers, producers, and mixing & mastering engineers, including dozens of Grammy Award winners, SoundBetter has the most comprehensive community of vetted music production pros for direct hire in the world," the company says.

"As we build out our tools for creators, we want to give them the resources they need to thrive. SoundBetter has the same vision,” said Beckwith Kloss, vp product, creator at Spotify. "We're excited that creators can generate income through SoundBetter, as well as benefit from its network of top professionals – from instrumentalists to songwriters to producers – as they perfect their tracks."

“SoundBetter offers the most comprehensive global marketplace for music and audio production professionals for hire in the world along with a member community spanning 176 countries and 14,000 cities worldwide,” said SoundBetter co-Founder and CEO Shachar Gilad. “We are excited to benefit from Spotify’s global scale, resources, and vision to expand our network and drive more economic opportunities for artists of all levels.”

Spotify, led by CEO Daniel Ek, has been having a busy year in terms of acquisitions, with podcasting having been a big focus for Spotify. It acquired podcast studio Parcast earlier this year, a little more than a month after buying Gimlet Media and Anchor for a combined nearly $340 million.

Spotify has more than 232 million users, including 108 million Spotify Premium subscribers, in 79 markets.