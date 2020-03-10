Spotify Instructs Employees to Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Fears

The tech giant is the latest company to introduce such a policy in the wake of the viral outbreak.

Spotify has introduced a work from home policy amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

Daniel Ek, founder and CEO of the company, tweeted on Tuesday, "I have asked Spotify employees to work from home for the next two weeks due to the increased risk of COVID-19. We all have an obligation to delay the spread of the virus and thus the expected pressure on our healthcare system. I hope other companies in Sweden will follow suit."

The tech giant is the latest company to introduce such a policy in the wake of the viral outbreak. Last week, Sony Pictures Entertainment shut their European offices in London, Paris and Poland as a safety precaution, while others across Europe remain open. For the same reason, Imax has limited non-essential business travel for employees.

On March 2, Twitter revised its safety policies to include a mandatory work-from-home instruction for employees in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea. In addition, the company "strongly advises" employees globally to work from home if they are able.

According to CNN, Amazon, Google, Facebook and Microsoft are encouraging employees in Seattle to work from home. Additionally, Seattle's Emerald City Comic-Con has been postponed after a number of companies cancelled their scheduled appearances.

Originating in Wuhan, China, the virus — which can cause the disease COVID-19, a respiratory illness — began spreading earlier this year and has now affected over 90,000 people worldwide and caused over 3,300 deaths.

As the healthcare industry attempts to find a vaccine, many major events in the U.S. have been cancelled or postponed due to fears the coronavirus will further spread; such as SXSW and the Game Developer's Conference. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival may take place in October instead of its original April dates.