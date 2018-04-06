Spring Ahead: 10 of the Season's Chicest Watches

The hottest new styles have jump-hour features or double-loop bracelet straps.

1. Bovet

A jump-hour complication features numerals on a disc (seen via an aperture) that "jump" every 60 minutes. Bovet's limited-edition 43.5mm white-gold Amadeo Fleurier Virtuoso V with guilloche dial converts to a pocket watch; $73,500, at Feldmar Watch Co., Los Angeles.

2. Van Cleef & Arpels

Dual time-zone jumping hours and retrograde minutes adorn the galvanic brass dial of the 42mm rose-gold Pierre Arpels Midnight Heure d'Ici & Heure D'Ailleurs watch; $28,300, at Van Cleef & Arpels, Beverly Hills.

3. IWC Schaffhausen

Named for watchmaker Josef Pallweber, the 45mm Tribute to Pallweber Edition "150 Years" in steel is limited to 500 pieces and features jumping hours and minutes; $23,100, at IWC Schaffhausen, Costa Mesa

4. Icon 4x4

The truck customizer's first watch, the 42mm onyx-dial Icon Duesey, is limited to 50 pieces and features a jump hour and wandering minutes in titanium; $11,500, at Icon, Los Angeles.

5. Bulgari

An anthracite sun-brushed dial features jumping hours in a 41mm pink-gold case on the limited-edition Octo Maserati GranLusso; $30,700, at Bulgari, Beverly Hills.

6. Baume & Mercier

A double-wrap steel bracelet adorns the Petite Promesse, which features a diamond- set mother-of-pearl dial in a 22mm stainless-steel case; $2,850, at Tourneau, Costa Mesa.

7. Cartier

This diamond-embellished Mini model of the Panthere de Cartier features a pink-gold triple bracelet; price upon request, available in May at Cartier, Beverly Hills.

8. Chanel

A steel chain woven with leather evokes the handles of a Chanel bag on the Premiere Triple Row, which features a lacquer dial; $4,200, at Chanel Fine Jewelry , Beverly Hills.

9. Hermes

A sleek Milanese bracelet wraps twice around the wrist on the latest Hermes Cape Cod, with rhodium-plated dial; $3,625, at Hermes , Beverly Hills.

10. Jaeger-LeCoultre

Diamonds brighten the pink-gold bezel on the 38.2mm Rendez-Vous Night & Day ($19,300), which features a day/night indicator and can be accessorized with a double leather strap ($400); at Jaeger-LeCoultre, Beverly Hills.

This story first appeared in the April 4 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.