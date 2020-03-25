Spring Breaker Apologizes for "Insensitive" Coronavirus Comments That Went Viral

"Our generation may feel invincible, like I did when I commented, but we have a responsibility to listen and follow the recommendations in our communities," says Ohio native Brady Sluder, who was vacationing in Florida last week when he made national news.

Last week, young spring breakers became the subject of national criticism when they flocked to the beaches of Florida instead of self-isolating amid the coronavirus crisis. One of them was Ohio native Brady Sluder, who is now apologizing for the "insensitive" comments he made about the global pandemic.

A Reuters news clip featuring Sluder went viral because of this remark: "If I get corona, I get corona. I'm not going to let it stop me from partying. I've been waiting, we've been waiting for Miami spring break for a while. About two months we've had this trip planned, two, three months, and we're just out here to having a good time."

In a lengthy message posted to his Instagram, Sluder expressed remorse for what he said.

"I would like to sincerely apologize for the insensitive comment I made in regards to COVID-19 while I was on spring break," he wrote. "I wasn't aware of the severity of my actions and comments. Like many others, I have elderly people who I adore more than anything in the world and other members who are at risk, and I understand how concerning this disease is for us all."

Continued Sluder: "Our generation may feel invincible, like I did when I commented, but we have a responsibility to listen and follow the recommendations in our communities. I will continue to reflect and learn from this and continue to pray for our well-being. I deeply apologize from the bottom of my heart for my insensitivity and unawareness for my actions."

In an additional comment, Sluder also noted that "simply apologizing doesn't justify my behavior." He elaborated, "I'm simply owning up to my mistakes and taking full responsibilities for my actions."

U.S. public health officials have been urging young people to stay at home as the coronavirus continues to spread. Over 300,000 people around the world have tested positive for coronavirus, with 40,000 of those people being in the U.S. The CDC reported last week that 20 percent of hospitalized patients were between the ages of 20 and 44.

See Sluder's Instagram post in full below.