Spyglass Media Group Names Kristin Cotich EVP, Worldwide Communications

The appointment reunites her with Spyglass CEO Gary Barber, with whom she previously worked at MGM.

Kristin Cotch has been named executive vp, worldwide communications by the newly-launched Spyglass Media Group, it was announced Monday by chairman and CEO Gary Barber, to whom she will report.

Based in Los Angeles, she will be responsible for developing and executing worldwide communications strategies and implementing initiatives across all of the company’s divisions and content, as well as overseeing its internal and external communications.

Cotich previously worked with Barber at MGM, where she also served as executive vp, worldwide communications. Previously, she was a vp of national publicity and corporate communications at Overture Films before joining Relativity Media as a vp of corporate communications. She began her career in the publicity department at DreamWorks SKG.

“I am delighted to welcome Kristin to our growing leadership team. She is a highly respected communications executive whose trusted strategic thinking will be a tremendous asset as we shape our narrative and position Spyglass as a formidable premium content company,” Barber said in announcing her appointment.

Spyglass Media Group is partnership between Barber and Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic, who acquired the assets of the former Weinstein Co. last year, and strategic investors Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group.