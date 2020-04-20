Spyglass Names Peter Oillataguerre President of Production

Oillataguerre will run theatrical production for the company.

Oillataguerre will run theatrical production for the company, including creative development, physical production and post production, announced Gary Barber, Spyglass’ chairman and CEO, on Monday.

Oillataguerre will report to Barber for the recently launched company that is a partnership between Barber and Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic. Spyglass has more than 250 titles in its library and is developing reboots of horror franchises Scream and Hellraiser.

The executive already has a long-time relationship with Barber, having spent nine years as president of physical production at MGM when Barber ran the studio as CEO in the 2010s. He was responsible for overseeing all aspects of physical production across the feature film and television units including the James Bond films Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time To Die. Other movies included the revival of the Rocky franchise with Creed and Creed 2, and movies ranging from The Addams Family to Me Before You. On the television side, he oversaw series such as The Handmaid’s Tale and Vikings.

“Peter and I have worked together for nearly 20 years on a diverse slate of large-scale productions, global franchises and hit films,” said Barber in a statement. “He has a keen eye for commercial material and possesses an even temperament with a cool demeanor that keeps productions on track. Peter is the consummate producer and ideal leader to execute Spyglass’ film strategy.”

Before his stint at MGM, Oillataguerre worked with Barber at a previous incarnation of Spyglass, also in physical production, shepherding such film as 27 Dresses, Shanghai Noon and The Count of Monte Cristo. He was also a senior vp of production at Universal Studios from 2001 to 2005, where he worked on movies such as Van Helsing, Meet the Fockers, and The Scorpion King.

Oillataguerre stated, “Gary is a long-time mentor and industry leader with exceptional business acumen. I have a tremendous amount of respect and trust in him. This next phase of my career is not only one of the most exciting, it is also one of the most challenging as our industry is facing a global transformation. I look forward to being part of the Spyglass team and collaboratively building a supportive and engaged approach with filmmakers as we create new and diverse content.”