Spyglass Media Taps Damien Marin as President of Distribution

Marin most recently served as executive vp of worldwide digital media at MGM.

Damien Marin as president of worldwide distribution and acquisitions at Spyglass Media Group, the recently formed partnership between former MGM head Gary Barber and Lantern Entertainment.

In the newly created position at the company, Marin, who most recently served as executive vp of worldwide digital media at MGM, will be responsible for spearheading the global sales and distribution strategy for Spyglass’ future produced content. Additionally, he will be responsible for exploiting Spyglass' library— including titles like Project Runway, The King's Speech and others that were acquired by Lantern in the 2018 Weinstein Co. bankruptcy— for worldwide consumption.

Marin also previously worked as Showtime Networks' director of worldwide TV and home video distribution.

“Damien is one of the most talented executives in the industry and we consider it a huge coup that he is leading our distribution and acquisition efforts," said Gary Barber, who made today's announcement. Damien demonstrates exceptional knowledge and expertise in this rapidly-evolving digital and media environment and will be a significant asset as we drive our business forward.”