Stacey Abrams' State of the Union Response Tears Into Trump's "Stunt" Government Shutdown

The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate accused Trump of making federal workers' "livelihoods a pawn for political games."

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams is declaring that the recent partial federal government shutdown was "a stunt engineered by the president of the United States."

Democrats tapped the former Georgia House minority leader deliver their party's response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

She drew a series of contrasts with Republicans on issues like health care, gun control and immigration.

Abrams said that a few weeks ago she volunteered to distribute meals to federal workers furloughed during the nation's longest government shutdown. She accused Trump of making their "livelihoods a pawn for political games."

The government shut down for more than a month over Trump's demands for $5.7 billion for his promised border wall with Mexico.