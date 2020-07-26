Stacey Abrams Voter Rights Doc 'All In' Sets Release Date on Amazon

A planned limited theatrical run and streaming release will be preceded by a digital campaign to register first-time voters.

The Stacey Abrams-led voter rights doc All In: The Fight for Democracy has set a release date ahead of the 2020 election. The doc will open in select theaters on Sept. 9 ahead of its global launch on Prime Video on Sept. 18.

All In examines the often overlooked yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States in anticipation of the 2020 presidential election.

Leading up to the film's release, the studio and filmmakers have planned a digital campaign—#AllInForVoting— meant to combat misinformation about the voting process and register first-time voters. The non-partisan initiative will see Amazon partner with soon-to-be announced community-based organizations, non-profits, corporations, artists, activists and influencers.

Directors Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés said, "With 100 days left until one of the most important elections in American history, we are thrilled to officially announce All In: The Fight for Democracy which will tell a powerful and harrowing story of the fight for the right to vote as well as arm citizens with the tools they need to protect this right. The film will be accompanied by an ambitious and visionary action plan to reach voters and educate them across the nation."

"Today, we are 100 days out from Election Day – a pivotal moment in our mission to protect our democracy – and we need to come together as a country and make sure every voice and vote is counted,” said Abrams. "The title All In: The Fight for Democracy speaks to the importance and necessity that every American has the right to have their voice be heard and their vote counted. We know that if our votes were not important, so many folks wouldn’t be working so hard to take our right to vote away."