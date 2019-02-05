Stacey Lubliner Joins 3 Arts Entertainment as Manager

The former agent and film producer becomes a literary manager and producer at the Lionsgate shop after a stint at the Gotham Group.

Former agent and film producer Stacey Lubliner has joined 3 Arts Entertainment as a literary manager and producer.

Coming over from the Gotham Group, where Lubliner worked as a manager and producer, she brings Hillary Seitz (Insomnia), Leo Matsuda (Zootopia), Lena Khan (The Tiger Hunter), Matt McConkey (Heathers), Josie McGibbon and Sara Parriott (Chicken Little, Runaway Bride) and Shamar White (Valor) as part of her roster.

“Great writers are the hallmark of 3 Arts and we know Stacey and her clients are a perfect fit. We’re grateful to have her join us,” said the 3 Arts management committee in a statement. Lubliner as a literary agent-turned-producer is known for her tenure at ICM, where she spent eight years with the Motion Picture Literary Group.

She then segued from agent to producer at Lime Orchard Productions, where she was president for four years and produced the critically acclaimed drama A Better Life, which starred Oscar nominee Demian Bichir.

Lionsgate last year acquired a majority stake in Los Angeles-based 3 Arts Entertainment to get better access to its talent roster and relationships as the studio exploits its ownership rights.

Launched in 1991, 3 Arts has a client roster underpinning a production slate that includes TV properties like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Silicon Valley, Baskets, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Mindy Project.