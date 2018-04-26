Stacey Snider Takes What Could Be Final Turn on CinemaCon Stage for Fox

Disney's pending $52.4 billion deal for Fox assets will have "lasting implications," said the studio exec.

As speculation swirls about the impact of Disney's pending $52.4 billion acquisition of Fox assets, Stacey Snider took the stage for what could be the final time as the leader of an independent 20th Century Fox studio.

"Today we face a new transition and potential merger that will have lasting implications for the film business. I have no more insight than you do," the chairman and CEO of the studio told exhibitors on Thursday. "Going forward, let’s stay committed to the vision of cinema. Let’s wear our hearts on our sleeves and aim to please."

The exec also spoke about the rich history of the studio's cinematic offerings. "When 20th Century Fox was founded by way of a merger, the movie business was regaining its footing from years of depression," Snider said. "We’ve been making movies and memories for nearly 85 years through all of the decades."

Snider added, "Let’s take meaningful steps to make sure people still come together to see things they have never seen before."

One day earlier, on Wednesday, the executive was asked about the planned Disney acquisition and didn't speak to any specifics. "I think that all of us live with the uncertainty of a business of changes and disruption. We have to be professional and buckle up," Snider said during a panel.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and Fox mogul Rupert Murdoch unveiled the deal for Disney to acquire Fox's film and TV studio on Dec. 14 of last year, a merger that analysts expect could result in significant layoffs and cost-savings.

The pending deal also raises questions about the future of 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight, and whether Disney would choose to pare down theatrical releases from the studios.

Snider was in Las Vegas in support of upcoming Fox titles including Ryan Reynolds' R-rated Deadpool 2, YA adaptation The Darkest Minds, Shane Black's reboot of the Predator series, Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and more films.

At the Fox panel at CinemaCon on Thursday, director Robert Rodriguez showed off two clips from his upcoming Alita: Battle Angel, the manga adaptation being produced by James Cameron. Rodriguez called Cameron, who is working on four sequels to Avatar, "the busiest guy in the world," but noted he took time to be a teacher on this project.

"He wouldn't send back and answer, but a thesis. He’s very thorough," Rodriguez said of picking the brain of the filmmaker, who has been working since the '90s to make the project a reality.