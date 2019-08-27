Stacy Martin, Hayley Squires Join Benedict Cumberbatch in 'Louis Wain' for Amazon, StudioCanal

Sharon Rooney, Aimee Lou Wood, Adeel Akhtar, Julian Barratt and Asim Chaudhry have also been added to the cast of the upcoming biopic about the famed British painter.

Upcoming biopic Louis Wain, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy, has added a bumper crop of names to its cast.

Stacy Martin (Nymphomaniac, Vox Lux), Sharon Rooney (Dumbo), Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake) and Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education) have joined the feature, which Amazon is releasing in the U.S. Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick, Pan, Four Lions), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn, The Mighty Boosh) and Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) further round out the cast, while Andrea Riseborough and Toby Jones had already been announced.

The film stars Cumberbatch – seen above in a first-look still – as British artist Louis Wain, famous for his distinctive paintings of cats that inspired hearts and minds around the world, in the true story of a brilliant man inspired by both his love of the world and the love of his life Emily, played by Foy.

BAFTA nominated Will Sharpe (Flowers) directs from a script he co-wrote with Simon Stephenson. Producing are Guy Heeley (Locke, Denial), Adam Ackland (Patrick Melrose), Leah Clarke and Ed Clarke.

Louis Wain – currently shooting in and around London – is produced by Cumberbatch's own Sunnymarch banner and Shoebox Films and is financed by StudioCanal, Film4 and Amazon Studios. StudioCanal will release in its territories U.K., France, Germany, Australia/New Zealand, while also selling the film worldwide.

UTA, Independent Film Group alongside StudioCanal negotiated the deal.