'Stalk of Fame' Halloween Experience Launches at New Creative Venue in Hollywood

Co-owned by Billy Magnussen, the production and performance venue launches with an immersive event designed to "give the community a good, healthy scare with some giggles along the way."

Los Angeles' latest production space isn't quite like the rest. For one, the venue and creative production company Foxhole — which began in Chicago in 2012 as a recording studio, and soft-opened its second location on Hollywood Boulevard this summer — is designed to re-create the supportive community of small theaters in New York and Chicago. And while the Windy City's location is a production-focused solo venture by creative director Tim Frank, the West Coast follow-up — centered on live activations — is a collaboration among Frank, John Clavier, Blake Bagby and actor Billy Magnussen.

"This idea of a creative haven where young artists on a low budget can come together to just dream and go for it, make mistakes, have something weird happen, intrigued me, because the next friggin' Spielberg or Rob Reiner is that young kid just getting out of school," says Magnussen, who before leaving town to film No Time to Die rolled up his sleeves with his partners to renovate the 2,900-square-foot space.

For its official debut this month, the owners, along with actor-writer Evan Fonseca and America's Next Top Model alum Paige Mobley, are putting on a live Halloween experience designed to "give the community a good, healthy scare with some giggles along the way," says Frank. Dubbed The Stalk of Fame, it "meets at the corner of murder mystery and escape room," says Mobley, "all taking place in 1940s Hollywood." An invited dress rehearsal is set for Oct. 16, with ticketed dates through the month.

"We hope that when people come through they look at what we've built as a canvas they could paint on," says Frank. Magnussen certainly plans to; he's already scheduled time for himself at Foxhole, because "I also need to be reinvigorated. As an actor often you are just a color in someone else's palette. I could be the best blue possible, but I don't get to paint. With Foxhole," he adds, "it's like, you have an idea? Let's make it happen."

