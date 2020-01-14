Stan Kirsch, 'Highlander' Actor, Dies at 51

The star, best known for playing Richie Ryan on the '90s TV series, died Saturday of apparent suicide, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Stan Kirsch, the actor best known for playing Richie Ryan on the '90s TV series Highlander, died Saturday due to apparent suicide, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. He was 51.

"Dear friends, We tragically lost our beloved Stan Kirsch on January 11th," a post on his Facebook page stated Monday. "We will be closed for the next 2 weeks as we process and grieve. He was so loved and we are all just devastated. Thank you for your understanding and respecting our privacy during this incredibly difficult time."

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Kirsch's wife, Kristyn Green, found the actor in their L.A. home.

In her own Facebook post, Green wrote: "I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. I haven’t been able to respond to all the texts, calls, emails – but have read or listened to every single one of them. I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you."

And in a statement, also posted on Facebook, the team behind Highlander paid tribute to Kirsch and his contributions to the show: "Without Stan Kirsch, Highlander: The Series would have been far less. He brought a sense of humor, kindness and youthful enthusiasm to the character of Richie Ryan for six seasons. Every time we had the opportunity to catch up with Stan, he was nothing but kind, thoughtful and sincere. He was a warm presence that will be missed."

Kirsch, who ran an acting studio in L.A. with his wife, also appeared in a string of other shows including JAG, Invincible and Friends.