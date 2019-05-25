Stan Lee's Former Business Manager Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse

Keya Morgan's bail is set at $300,000.

The former business manager for the late Stan Lee was arrested in Arizona on Saturday on suspicion of elder abuse, among other charges, which were filed in Los Angeles, Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter.

Keya Morgan, aka Keyarash Mazhari, was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office earlier this month with multiple counts related to elder abuse connected to Lee, including alleged felony false imprisonment.

Morgan is also accused of taking more than $262,000 from Lee’s autograph signing sessions, police said.

The elder abuse investigation began in March 2018.

Police accused Morgan of making the 95-year-old Lee believe he was in danger (in his home) and that he needed to be moved to a secure location (that Morgan controlled).

Morgan's bail is set at $300,000. Morgan is awaiting extradition back to L.A.

Last summer, legal representatives for Lee filed for a restraining order against Morgan, which was granted.

In April of last year, THR reported that Lee — who co-created such legendary comic characters as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, X-Men and the Fantastic Four, among many others — was caught in the middle of a war of words among those closest to him, all of whom were vying for control over Lee's life, allegedly for their own financial gain. Morgan, who has long been involved in the pop-culture memorabilia scene, was one of the subjects of the investigation.

Last month, Morgan pleaded no contest to filing a false police report. He was ordered to stay away from Lee's family and residence, along with completing 100 hours of community service, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney's office.

Lee died in November. He was 95.