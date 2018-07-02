Stan Lee's Former Business Manager Pleads Not Guilty to False Reporting Charges

The case will continue later this month.

The former business manager for Stan Lee on Monday pleaded not guilty to charges that last month he allegedly filed false police reports, the Los Angeles City Attorney's office told The Hollywood Reporter.

Keya Morgan pleaded not guilty two counts of filing a false report of an emergency and two counts of filing a false report of a crime, along with a probation violation, according to authorities. All charges are misdemeanors.

The case is set for a pretrial hearing on July 26.

According to a transcript of the call on May 30 cited by the New York Daily News, Morgan claimed “three strangers” broke into Lee’s house, locked out his security and possibly were “harming” Lee.

The strangers were in fact two Los Angeles police officers and a social worker performing a welfare check. Morgan allegedly tried to disrupt the meeting with the call.

Morgan made a second 911 call, according to the Daily News, the following day after a security guard refused to sign a nondisclosure agreement. Morgan allegedly told a 911 operator a man was armed and being aggressive in the home, which in turn led to a helicopter and five patrol cars being dispatched to Lee's property.

A restraining order on behalf of the 95-year-old Lee against Morgan was filed two days after Morgan was arrested. Morgan was released from jail on $20,000 bail. Lee, the beloved Marvel Comics legend, was granted a temporary restraining order with a court date set for a permanent order hearing.

Paperwork filed for the restraining order cited reports of elder abuse.

In mid-June, Morgan said via Twitter that his legal trouble and reports of elder abuse against Lee were "fake news."

"For over 10 years I have shown nothing but love, respect & kindness to Stan Lee, & his wife, a fact he has repeated countless time," Morgan tweeted. "I have NEVER EVER abused my dear friend. Everything you read in the #FakeNews is pure malicious lies & I will 100% prove it. The truth will come out."